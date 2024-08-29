First step taken for flights to connect Istanbul with Mostar

29 August 2024 18:22 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

The first step was taken for the flights that will connect Istanbul with Mostar, one of the most important touristic and historical cities of Bosnia and Herzegovina. During the meeting, the tourism potential and investment opportunities of the city of Mostar and the Herzegovina region in general were conveyed to Turkish officials, while the importance of direct flights from Istanbul to Mostar was also emphasized.

Deputy Minister of Transport of the Republic of Turkey Enver İskurt and Civil Aviation Director General Kemal Yüksek, Civil Aviation Directorate General Air Transportation Department Head Sefa Ceyhan, Pegasus Airlines Sales and Network Planning Director Emre Pekesen, Ground Operations Group Head Boğaç Uğurlutegin met with Mostar Mayor Mario Kordic, Herzegovina Neretva Canton (HNK) Prime Minister Marija Buhac, HNK Finance Minister Adil Suto and Mostar Airport Director Marko Duzel during their visit to Mostar.

Investment opportunities were discussed

At the meeting, the tourism potential and investment opportunities of the city of Mostar and the Herzegovina region in general were conveyed to Turkish authorities, while the importance of direct flights from Istanbul to Mostar was also highlighted. Mayor Mario Kordic stated that it was very important for Mostar to be directly connected to Istanbul by air, and that they, as the Mostar Municipality, were ready to contribute to the realization of this flight.

Parties approached positively

HNK Prime Minister Marija Buhac emphasized that tourism is one of the strategic areas for the development of Herzegovina region and said that the government is ready to support the improvement of the airport infrastructure and the opening of new lines.

Deputy Minister of Transport Enver İskurt expressed that they want to work on starting direct flights between Istanbul and Mostar. Pegasus officials also noted that Mostar is a well-known destination in Turkey and that this destination has potential, and that if the technical infrastructure of the airport is suitable, they will start flights from Istanbul to Mostar in the coming period.

Meanwhile, Pegasus Airlines, which has been operating flights between Istanbul and Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, for many years, recently started flights to Tuzla.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz