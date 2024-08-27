Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan prioritize industrial cooperation in strategic alliance

27 August 2024 14:43 (UTC+04:00)

During the event "Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan: New Perspectives of Mutually Beneficial Cooperation," organized jointly by the Center for the Analysis of International Relations (ICAR) and the Institute for Strategic and Interregional Studies under the President of Uzbekistan, Bahrom Ashrafkhanov, Uzbekistan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, emphasized that industrial cooperation is a key focus of the bilateral relationship, Azernews reports.

In his speech, Ashrafkhanov highlighted the historic document signed during President Ilham Aliyev’s state visit to Uzbekistan, which marked the establishment of a strategic alliance between the two nations. He noted that the countries have fostered 11 sister city partnerships, exemplifying their close ties.

Ashrafkhanov also underscored Azerbaijan’s role as a bridge to Europe for Uzbekistan, while Uzbekistan serves as a gateway to Asia for Azerbaijan. He announced that 2025 will be designated as "the year of Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan economic cooperation," signaling a new era of strengthened economic ties.

