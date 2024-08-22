Tashkent hosts "Economic horizons" exhibition with Azerbaijani participation

22 August 2024 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

Supported by the Ministry of Economy and organized by the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), an exhibition titled "Economic Horizons: A Path to Shared Prosperity" was held at the Uz Expo Center in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Azernews reports citing the Ministry.

Azerbaijani and Uzbek delegations, led by Azerbaijan's Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Uzbekistan's Minister of Investments, Industry, and Trade Laziz Kudratov, attended the exhibition.

The showcase, featuring four stunning pavilions that highlight Azerbaijan's rich architectural heritage, is organized into thematic sections. It presents Azerbaijan’s economic achievements, industrial and agricultural products, advancements in digital development, and opportunities in transport-logistics, energy, tourism, and innovative projects. Additionally, it includes content on the COP29 event and multimedia presentations on Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan economic relations.

Visitors have the chance to explore ongoing restoration projects in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, new settlement construction, and infrastructure development. The exhibition also features a variety of "Made in Azerbaijan" products, including beverages, canned goods, agricultural and confectionery items, construction materials, and more.

A notable segment of the exhibition is dedicated to traditional Azerbaijani textiles, showcasing exquisite carpets from different weaving schools and providing insights into the traditional art of carpet weaving.

The exhibition is set to conclude tomorrow.

