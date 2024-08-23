Azernews.Az

Friday August 23 2024

Azerbaijan notes increase in volume of non-cash transactions

23 August 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan notes increase in volume of non-cash transactions
Ulviyya Shahin
Ulviyya Shahin
Read more

As of the end of July 2024, the number of payment cards in circulation within the systems of banks and "Azerpocht" LLC increased by 249,000 compared to the previous month, reaching a total of 18,340,000, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more