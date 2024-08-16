Azerbaijani Prosecutor General reports continued pollution of Okchuchay River due to mining waste

16 August 2024 15:15 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Okchuchay River remains contaminated by mining waste, says Azerbaijani Prosecutor General.

Kamran Aliyev, Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan, made this statement during the Scientific-Practical Conference on "Addressing Climate Change Through Combatting Environmental Water Crimes" held today in Nakhchivan, Azernews reports.

Aliyev emphasized the significance of holding the conference in Nakhchivan following the previous one in Khankendi. He highlighted the ongoing environmental damage resulting from the long-standing conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, specifically noting that the Araz River and its tributary, Okchuchay, have been deliberately polluted with chemical and radioactive waste. This pollution continues unabated.

"Currently, rivers entering Azerbaijan from Armenia, especially the Araz and its tributary Okchuchay, remain heavily polluted by mining industry waste," Aliyev stated.

Elnur Musayev, head of the Department of Non-Prosecution of Criminal Proceedings at the General Prosecutor's Office, added that investigations into Armenia's contamination of Azerbaijani water resources are ongoing.

"We have made requests to international organizations and environmental control agencies in foreign countries to address the illegal activities of enterprises in Armenia. Water samples are being collected to assess the extent of pollution, and a legal evaluation of the gathered evidence will follow," Musayev explained.

