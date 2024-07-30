STAR refinery boosts aviation fuel production by 13.6% in May 2024

30 July 2024 18:42 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

In May 2024, the STAR refinery, operated by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Turkiye, reported a 13.6% increase in aviation fuel production compared to May 2023, Azernews reports.

According to the Turkish Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK), the refinery produced 125,650 tons of aviation fuel in May 2024, up from 110,576 tons the previous year.

It's worth noting that during the COVID-19 pandemic, when demand for aviation fuel declined, STAR adapted by reallocating its production capacity—originally designed to produce 1.6 million tons of aviation fuel—to diesel production. As restrictions eased and demand for jet fuel surged, the refinery resumed its focus on aviation fuel.

The STAR refinery, which began operations in October 2018 with a total investment of $6.3 billion (including $3.3 billion in debt financing), boasts an annual processing capacity of nearly 10 million tons. It can process up to 214,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz