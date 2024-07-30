Construction sector accounts for 21% of Azerbaijan's emissions

30 July 2024 13:19 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The construction sector contributes 21% of environmental emissions in Azerbaijan.

This was highlighted by Mukhtar Babayev, President of the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, during a round table discussion on "Green Construction in Azerbaijan" held in Baku, Azernews reports.

Minister Babayev noted that emissions from the aviation and shipping sectors are around 2%. He emphasized that buildings account for 40% of energy consumption, and construction activities generate significant dust, which can lead to cardiovascular and respiratory issues.

The minister also praised the progress of various construction projects in Azerbaijan, citing the "White City" as a notable example of successful development.

Additionally, Babayev highlighted the Baku Master Plan, which outlines the city’s development strategy through 2040, noting that this forward-looking approach also influences regional development across Azerbaijan.

