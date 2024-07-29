Saudi Arabian companies eye investment in Garabagh and Azerbaijan, says Ambassador

29 July 2024 12:14 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Negotiations are currently underway with Saudi Arabian companies interested in investing in Azerbaijan's energy sector, according to Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Ambassador Al-Jutaili revealed that Saudi Arabia’s SALIC company is actively exploring investment opportunities in both Garabagh and broader regions of Azerbaijan.

“We are leaving the task of identifying investment opportunities to the investors and business community themselves,” Al-Juteyli noted.

“A delegation of Saudi investors is scheduled to visit Azerbaijan in September, with their meetings being organized under the auspices of the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium Enterprises (KOBIA). There is significant potential for agricultural development in the Garabagh region. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture has provided us with detailed information on agricultural zones and investment opportunities in Azerbaijan, highlighting the benefits available to potential investors.”

---

