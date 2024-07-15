Azerbaijani PM meets with regional director for S Caucasus of World Bank

15 July 2024 17:36 (UTC+04:00)

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with Ms. Rolande Pryce, the Regional Director for the South Caucasus of the World Bank, on July 15, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the successful outcomes of joint projects implemented within the framework of long-term effective partnership between Azerbaijan and the World Bank, covering various fields, were appreciated.

An exchange of views was held on the progress of ongoing projects, as well as on issues related to the preparation of the new Country Partnership Framework for 2025-2029 in line with the World Bank's areas of activity and Azerbaijan's development priorities.

Additionally, the prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the World Bank in several areas, including within the framework of COP29, were discussed.

