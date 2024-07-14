"iFest" Innovation and Technology festival set for July 23 in Baku

14 July 2024 12:19 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

"iFest," an innovation and technology festival organized by the "Association of Small and Medium Business Entities and Clubs" (KOBSKA) is set to take place on July 23 in Baku, Azernews reports.

The festival will feature an exhibition showcasing approximately 30 startups, investor meetings ("pitching"), the launch of the "Startup Forum," panel discussions, technological demonstrations, and an engaging concert program, expected to draw over 1,000 visitors.

This annual event aligns with the theme "Green technology for a green world" in anticipation of the 29th session (COP29) of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, scheduled for November in Baku.

