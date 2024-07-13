Total assets of Azerbaijan's 13 investment companies decreases

13 July 2024 12:15 (UTC+04:00)

The total assets of Azerbaijan's 13 investment companies operating in the securities market amounted to 200.615 million manat as of January 1 this year, Azernews reports.

This represents a decrease of 18.4% compared to January 1 of the previous year.

In 2023, 9 of the companies increased their assets, while 4 decreased.

In the reporting year, the total liabilities of investment companies amounted to 152.559 million manat, decreasing by 26.3%. Among the companies, 8 saw an increase in liabilities, while 5 saw a decrease.

Last year, the total balance capital of investment companies increased by 23.7% to 48.056 million manat, while the total authorized capital increased by 1% to 18.677 million manat. Eleven market participants increased their balance capital, and three increased their authorized capital.

