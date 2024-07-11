Baku’s green initiative: 160 new electric buses arrive before COP29

11 July 2024 16:59 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Anar Rzayev, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA), informed journalists that Baku will welcome 160 new electric buses before the COP29 event, Azernews reports.

He noted that 200 new buses were introduced to the city’s transportation system at the beginning of this year, with plans to deploy another 200 buses in the near future.

It should be noted that Baku will host COP29 from 11 to 22 November 2024. The conference will bring together global leaders to discuss climate action and sustainable development. This prestigious event marks a significant opportunity for Azerbaijan to showcase its commitment to environmental protection and international cooperation on climate issues.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz