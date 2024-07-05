Azerbaijan-Iraq business forum to be held in Baku

5 July 2024 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

Azerbaijan and Iraq have recently agreed to hold the next business forum in Baku.

Azernews reports that Azerbaijan's ambassador to Iraq, Nasir Mammadov, shared this information on X.

He mentioned having a meeting with Abdul Razzaq al-Zuheyri, Chairman of the Federation of Iraqi Chambers of Commerce:

'We discussed the current state of economic relations between our countries, explored opportunities for enhancing cooperation in trade, and as well as promoting mutual investments. We agreed to hold in the near future the next Azerbaijan-Iraq business forum in Baku."

It's worth noting that the first Azerbaijan-Iraq business forum took place in December 2023 in Baghdad, as part of the 3rd meeting of the joint commission on economic, scientific, technical, and cultural cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Iraq.

---

