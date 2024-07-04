Central banks of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan reach agreement

4 July 2024 15:44 (UTC+04:00)

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the central banks of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Taleh Kazimov, mentioned this in a post on the 'X' social network.

"We were pleased to meet with the Chairman of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan, Mamarizo Nurmuratov, during our business trip to Tajikistan. At the meeting, we signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance cooperation between our institutions. This includes expanding partnerships, exchanging experiences and information, and organising bilateral visits. We believe this MoU will greatly contribute to strengthening cooperation between our two central banks," he said.

The meeting with Chairman Mamarizo Nurmuratov was part of the delegation led by Chairman Taleh Kazimov to Dushanbe.

Information from the Central Bank indicates that the meeting discussed mutual interests, culminating in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and the Central Bank of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The Memorandum aims to further strengthen and expand cooperation between the two central banks and develop the financial sector.

It is noteworthy that under the Memorandum of Understanding, there are plans to deepen partnerships in key areas, exchange experiences and information, and arrange reciprocal visits.

