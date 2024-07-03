Azernews.Az

Wednesday July 3 2024

Azerbaijan's Central Bank to reduce discount rate

3 July 2024 16:43 (UTC+04:00)
Ulviyya Shahin
ING (Internationale Nederlanden Groep), the international banking and financial services corporation of the Netherlands, predicted that the discount rate in Azerbaijan will continue to decrease in 2024-2025, Azernews reports.

