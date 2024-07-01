Azernews.Az

Monday July 1 2024

CBA discloses its currency reserves and monetary base

1 July 2024 17:26 (UTC+04:00)
CBA discloses its currency reserves and monetary base
Ulviyya Shahin
Ulviyya Shahin
Read more

Today, the currency reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) amounted to 11 billion 737.6 million US dollars, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more