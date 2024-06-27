ADY Chairman engages Uzbek, Tajik rail leaders to boost Middle Corridor cargo traffic

27 June 2024 15:38 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY), Rovshan Rustamov, who is currently visiting Uzbekistan, held separate and trilateral meetings with Zufar Narzullayev, Chairman of Uzbek Railways, and Komil Mirzoali, Chairman of Tajik Railways, Azernews reports.

ADY highlighted extensive discussions on enhancing railway cooperation, boosting cargo circulation along the Central Asia-Europe and China-Europe routes, and the crucial task of global market integration for these opportunities.

Key topics included ongoing projects aimed at increasing freight transport via the Middle Corridor, and strategies for offering competitive digital services to attract new cargo.

The meetings concluded with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at expanding cooperation.

Additionally, the ADY delegation actively participated in a roundtable with local logistics firms during their business trip.

