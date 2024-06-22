Azerbaijan cuts down on plastics exports and imports

22 June 2024 17:51 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan decreased the export and import of plastics and its products from January through May 2024, year on year, Azernews reports citing source in the State Customs Committee (SCC).

According to the source, the export volume was 180,756 tons and the value - $163.8 million (down 19.03 percent and 19.7 percent, respectively).

"During the reporting period, plastics and plastic products accounted for 1.47 percent of Azerbaijan's total exports and 12.99 percent of non-oil sector exports.

Over five months, Azerbaijan imported 117,059 tons of plastic and its products worth $206.44 million, which is 3.9 and 0.4 percent less than last year, respectively.

The share of imports of these products in the total imports of Azerbaijan for the above period amounted to 2.83 percent," the source added.

To note, Azerbaijan's exports of plastic amounted to $523.42 million, and its imports - $460.79 million in 2023.

