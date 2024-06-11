ASAN Service in Shusha to serve residents in second half of the year, official says

11 June 2024 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

The opening of the "ASAN Service" center in Shusha will take place soon, as announced by the President of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan, Ulvi Mehdiyev, Azernews reports.

Ulvi Mehdiyev stated that the "ASAN Service" centre opening in Shusha will start serving residents who have relocated to Shusha and surrounding regions from the second half of the year.

It should be noted that "ASAN Service" stands as a beacon of innovation and efficiency in the realm of public service delivery in Azerbaijan. Launched in 2012 under the visionary leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, "ASAN Service" represents a paradigm shift towards a more citizen-centric and transparent governance model.

As "ASAN Service" expands its footprint to new regions, including the historic city of Shusha, it remains steadfast in its mission to empower citizens, enhance government efficiency, and build a more prosperous and inclusive society for all Azerbaijanis.

