Collective action urged for Caspian region environmental protection, official says

"Protection of the Caspian region from ecological and environmental pollution is not only for one country, but for all states located in the region."

Azernews reports that this was said by Taleh Ziyadov, CEO of "Baku International Sea Trade Port" CJSC, at the opening ceremony of "Caspian Blue Horizons" held at ADA University, dedicated to the discussion of the topic "Synergization of Science and Business for Climate Resilience and Sustainability of the Caspian Sea on the eve of COP29".

He noted that today's discussions are an important platform in terms of discussing the environmental changes occurring in the Caspian Sea area and finding ways to solve this problem.

"I think that the discussions for the solution of this global problem will be of great benefit. Reducing carbon dioxide emissions released into the atmosphere is currently one of the global problems. There will also be discussions about green energy corridors. In particular, the creation of this corridor along the "Azerbaijan-Georgia-Caspian Sea" route is among the proposed proposals," Ziyadov emphasised.

The director of Baku Port added that it is impossible to solve the current problem in this field in the world without promoting green energy resources.

