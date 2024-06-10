Azerbaijan launches additional mining deposits through auction

10 June 2024 11:18 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

In Azerbaijan, 17 more beneficial mining deposits have been put into operation through auctions, Azernews reports citing the State Service.

In conjunction with the Center for Organization of Auctions at the Ministry of Economy, the State Agency for Use of Mineral Resources, and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the next auction for the utilization of beneficial mining deposits has resulted in the allocation of 17 deposits.

Reportedly, the proposal for the "Yeni Yaşma I" sand-gravel deposit in Khizi has increased from 7,079 manats to 201,000 manats, while the proposal for LOT-1 of the "Tezekend" sand-gravel deposit has risen from 15,000 manats to 236,000 manats. Additionally, the "Kürdçü" sand deposit, with a starting price of 13,897 manats, has been allocated for 200,000 manats.

Apart from sand and sand-gravel deposits, other resources such as clay, granodiorite, and andesite deposits have also been made available to investors through the auction.

You can find further details on the results of the auction (total price, winners, and other information) via the following link: https://bit.ly/45k7ZOU.

