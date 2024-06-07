Azernews.Az

Friday June 7 2024

COP29 president designate meets with UN Task Force

7 June 2024 17:44 (UTC+04:00)
COP29 president designate meets with UN Task Force

The Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, President-designate of COP29 Mukhtar Babayev met with the UN Task Force, including representatives from the UN Azerbaijan Office, UNFCCC, UNDP, and UNEP, the COP29 official X account said, Azernews reports.

The meeting focused on coordinated efforts for advancing global climate action.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Latest See more