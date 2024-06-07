Mangystau region of Kazakhstan proposes increased food imports from Azerbaijan

7 June 2024 10:39 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The Mangystau region of Kazakhstan has proposed boosting the supply of consumer food products from Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Nurdaulet Kilybay, head of the Mangystau region, presented this proposal during a meeting with Elchin Mammadov, the Consul General of Azerbaijan in Aktau.

"I'd like to propose some collaboration options. Instead of waiting for high-level official meetings, let's initiate joint projects and foster bilateral relations through mutual agreements. As you know, the Mangystau region lacks a variety of fruits and vegetables and mostly relies on imports. Therefore, I suggest that companies in Azerbaijan explore opportunities to enhance the supply of food and consumer goods, particularly fruits and construction materials, to our region. Additionally, we should strengthen tourism ties between Azerbaijan and the Mangystau region," he said.

Mammadov emphasized the strong relationship between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, expressing the Consulate General's keen interest in fostering joint projects to reinforce the fraternal ties between the two peoples.

"The Mangystau region is of significant importance to our nation. Collaboratively, the state maritime companies of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have augmented the fleet of vessels for cargo transportation. We believe that construction materials, textiles, and agricultural products from both countries, as well as the exchange of food items, mutual investments, and joint productions, can substantially boost trade volume. There are promising prospects for enhancing tourism cooperation between our nations. It's worth noting that in 2025, the city of Aktau will be designated as the capital of the Turkic world. Numerous events and official visits from delegations of Turkic-speaking countries are anticipated. This presents an opportunity for us to further strengthen our close cooperation," he elaborated.

In 2023, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan surged to $529.4 million, marking a 14.2 percent increase compared to the previous year's figure of $463.3 million. Exports to Azerbaijan during this period totaled $456.3 million, representing a notable 21.6 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022. Imports from Azerbaijan from January through December 2023 experienced a decline of 17.3 percent, amounting to $73 million, compared to $88.3 million in 2022.

