Azerbaijan emerges as global green energy hub, declares minister

4 June 2024 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan shines on the global stage as a hub for sustainable energy, declared Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov on X, Azernews reports.

Reflecting on the transformative journey of Azerbaijan over the past three decades since the inception of the International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition, Minister Shahbazov remarked on its evolution into a testament of Azerbaijan's ascendancy as an energy powerhouse.

With the participation of 300 companies from 37 nations and the groundbreaking ceremony for 1000 MW solar-wind power plants during this milestone exhibition, commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Contract of the Century, it's evident that this platform has blossomed into a triumphant model of collaboration in sustainable energy sources and distribution. Through Azerbaijan's visionary initiatives and monumental projects, the Caspian Sea now commands global attention as a nucleus of green energy innovation.

It's worth noting that the Azerbaijani capital is hosting the 29th International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition and the 12th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition, renowned as Caspian Power, as part of Baku Energy Week.

