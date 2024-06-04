Azerbaijan discusses co-op on solar energy generation with Chinese company

4 June 2024 16:26 (UTC+04:00)

Kamran Huseynov, Deputy Director of the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency (AREA) under the Ministry of Energy has met with Alex Lee, the Director General of China's LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd. for the Middle East, Africa and Türkiye regions, Azernews reports, citing AREA.

The meeting focused on collaboration related to solar energy projects in Azerbaijan and the role of Chinese companies in this field.

Detailed information about green energy projects in Azerbaijan was shared, and both sides discussed LONGi’s participation in solar energy initiatives, potential areas for cooperation, and exchanged views on mutual interests.

---

