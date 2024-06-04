Azerbaijan’s SOCAR inks energy agreements with Turkish BOTAS

4 June 2024 14:04 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and the BOTAS, the state oil and gas company of Türkiye, have signed agreements in the energy sector, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Azernews reports.

“The strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Türkiye is developing across all sectors, including the economy and energy. The agreements signed between SOCAR and BOTAS in the energy sector, with the participation of Alparslan Bayraktar, the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Türkiye, will further enhance regional energy security,” the minister stated.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz