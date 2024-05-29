COP29 Azerbaijan Presidency’s Volunteer Programme kicks off

29 May 2024 15:10 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

The registration process has been initiated to organise the participation of volunteers in the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to be held in Baku this November, Azernews reports.

Volunteers will play a pivotal role in organizing this globally significant event, just as they have done for previous large-scale events hosted by Azerbaijan. Approximately 3,000 local and international volunteers are expected to be engaged in essential operational tasks for COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company.

To facilitate the smooth and coordinated involvement of volunteers for COP29, an online registration platform has been launched at www.volunteers.cop29.az as part of the event’s Volunteer Programme. The platform aims to provide opportunities for individuals who wish to contribute their time and efforts while also gaining valuable experience, developing business skills, and fostering personal growth.

Individuals who register and complete the online application form will be included in the pool of potential volunteers. The online applications will be reviewed based on criteria such as the minimum age requirement of 16 years, relevant knowledge and skills, strong motivation, proficiency in foreign languages, and alignment with the goals and values of COP29. Qualified candidates will be invited for interviews and follow-up training sessions. The successful candidates will then be engaged by COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company to support operations in various areas, such as media, hospitality services, transportation, logistics, and more. To assist with any queries that may arise during the registration process, the call centre at +994 12 535 29 28 will be operational for volunteers.

The COP29 Volunteer Programme aims to harness the unique skills of its participants, who will serve as sustainability ambassadors, in support of viable solutions, while ensuring an inclusive environment that values every voice and contribution; a team of highly motivated and committed young individuals will be formed through a rigorous selection and training process.

To thoroughly equip the volunteers for their roles at COP29, a comprehensive training programme will be provided to cover essential areas such as professional development, environmental issues, and sustainable practices. These training sessions will comprehensively inform the volunteers and enhance their competencies in the lead-up to the Climate Conference. In this regard, the COP29 Volunteer Programme plays a significant role in shaping the future talent pool of the country. Notably, COP29’s professional team includes young individuals who have prior experience volunteering at large-scale events in our country.

The COP29 Volunteer Programme is of particular importance in developing the skills of volunteers to work in diverse fields that meet the demands of the modern era. The programme includes the organisation of various activities to promote team spirit, while also improving teamwork and communication skills.

