Chinese official highlights strong, stable growth in China-Azerbaijan relations

An official reception commemorating May 28 - Independence Day was held at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in China. The event, graced by the presence of Chinese officials, heads of diplomatic missions in Beijing, and representatives from Chinese public and business circles, commenced with the playing of the national anthems of both countries, Azernews reports.

Ambassador Bunyad Huseynov highlighted Azerbaijan's journey to independence, tracing it back to the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic on May 28, 1918. Despite facing significant challenges such as separatism, terrorism, and military aggression from neighboring Armenia after regaining independence in 1991, Azerbaijan, under the visionary leadership of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and President Ilham Aliyev, has overcome these hurdles to emerge as a rapidly developing, politically stable, and economically prosperous nation in the South Caucasus region.

Acknowledging the historical ties between Azerbaijan and China along the ancient Silk Road, Ambassador Huseynov underscored Azerbaijan's role as a cultural and trade bridge between Asia and Europe. He emphasized the deepening bilateral relations between the two countries, particularly in the economic sphere, including Azerbaijan's participation in the "One Belt, One Road" initiative and its contribution to modern transport infrastructure projects facilitating trade between China and Europe.

The ambassador also lauded the flourishing humanitarian relations between Azerbaijan and China, highlighting the role of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in fostering cultural exchanges and enhancing humanitarian cooperation.

The announcement of Azerbaijan hosting COP29 was hailed as a testament to the international community's esteem for Azerbaijan. Ambassador Huseynov expressed confidence in the continuous, mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and China, especially in addressing global environmental challenges, given China's significant contributions to the "green agenda of the world."

Special Representative Li Huey conveyed China's congratulations on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressing admiration for Azerbaijan's stability, rapid economic development, and growing international stature. China affirmed its unwavering support for Azerbaijan's development path and expressed confidence in President Ilham Aliyev's leadership.

Highlighting the robust and stable friendship and cooperation between China and Azerbaijan under the strategic guidance of Presidents Xi Jinping and Ilham Aliyev, Special Representative Li noted the high level of political trust and cooperation in various fields such as economy, trade, energy, and transportation, as well as close collaboration on international issues.

Emphasizing the continuous growth in trade turnover between the two nations, the Chinese official noted the vast potential for cooperation. He viewed the collaborative establishment of the "One Belt, One Road" initiative as a significant opportunity and expressed a desire for expanded cooperation across various sectors. Affirming full support for Azerbaijan's hosting of COP29, he pledged active participation in global climate management alongside international partners, including Azerbaijan. Additionally, he reiterated China's readiness to implement important agreements reached by the leaders of both countries, safeguard mutual trust, expand mutually beneficial cooperation comprehensively, and foster unity and collaboration within the "Global South" family.

During the event, two lucky individuals secured complimentary tickets for the Beijing-Baku-Beijing flight through a lottery organized by Azerbaijan Airlines, adding a touch of excitement to the proceedings.

The festivities continued with a delightful showcase of Azerbaijani cuisine, further enhancing the cultural exchange and camaraderie among attendees.

