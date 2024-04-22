Azerbaijan eyes co-op with Russia in mountain tourism, Mikhail Serov says

22 April 2024 14:59 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

Issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia in the field of mountain tourism at the state level are being considered, Mikhail Serov, adviser of the international cooperation department in tourism of the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia, said at the 1st meeting of tourism educational institutions of member states of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC), Azernews reports.

According to Serov, ski resorts are very popular in Azerbaijan: "The need to ensure the safety of tourists and ski slopes is on the agenda. Joint search operations are carried out regularly. It is important to have the opportunity to exchange experience in the field of tourism.

