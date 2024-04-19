Registration for the Azercell-supported "Techcell" hackathon is now open

19 April 2024 19:20 (UTC+04:00)

Azercell and UFAZ are proud to announce their latest collaboration

Registration is now open for the "Techcell" hackathon, powered by “Azercell Telecom” LLC and French-Azerbaijani University. Bringing together students from all universities in Azerbaijan, this hackathon will tackle real-world challenges in information technology, cybersecurity, and mobile networks.

Students with foundational knowledge in these areas are invited to form teams of three and apply through the platform https://hackathon.ufaz.az/registration/ by May 6th. Following an initial screening, 30 teams will advance to the final stage, hosted at UFAZ on May 18-19, with winners unveiled on May 27. The top three teams will secure prestigious prizes.

This event aims to identify talented young individuals with technical skills and innovative ideas, fostering their development. Notably, the "Techcell" hackathon marks the third edition of this successful partnership.

For hackathon rules, evaluation criteria, and registration details, students can visit the official website https://hackathon.ufaz.az. Any queries can be directed to the organizers at [email protected].

“Azercell Telecom” LLC extends its best wishes to all hackathon participants!

---

