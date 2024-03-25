Azerbaijan gymnast wins license for Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games

25 March 2024 14:55 (UTC+04:00)

Seljan Mahsudova, a member of the Azerbaijan national team in trampoline gymnastics, won a license for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

It should be noted that this is the first license for trampoline gymnastics in the history of gymnastics in Azerbaijan.

With this, the number of tickets won by our national gymnastics team for Paris-2024 has increased to 2.

It should be noted that our rhythmic gymnast Zohra Agamirova also obtained a license for Paris-2024 last year.

---

