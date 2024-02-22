Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss future cooperation issues

22 February 2024 13:47 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

At the Azerbaijan Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, a meeting was held with the World Bank delegation, Azernews reports.

The Labour and Social Protection Minister, Sahil Babayev, said that a successful cooperation experience was formed between the Ministry and the World Bank in the past period.

The achievements of reforms carried out in the social field in Azerbaijan and the steps taken in the direction of expanding active employment programs were brought to attention.

The importance of joint projects with the World Bank in the process of social reforms and the expansion of employment programs was noted. One such project, the Employment Support Project, which aims to support 22,000 unemployed people's access to small businesses, was discussed. According to the project, about 14,000 unemployed people from vulnerable population groups were given assets, and small businesses were established for them in the fields of production and services.

Also, in recent years, with the development of a new employment strategy, the improvement of the disability assessment system, the strengthening of potential in the field of adoption, etc., the positive results of cooperation in these directions were mentioned. Stefanie Stallmeister, the country manager of the World Bank for Azerbaijan, Mirey Ovadiya, a senior specialist in social protection issues, and others. They expressed their interest in cooperating in the process of social reforms carried out in our country.

At the meeting, the current cooperation agenda, as well as the implementation of the Employment Support Project, and issues of future cooperation in the fields of labour, employment, and social protection, were discussed.

