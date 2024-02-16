Kazakhstan exports nitrogen fertilizers through Middle Corridor

16 February 2024 10:59 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

The first batch of ammonium nitrate produced by KazAzot JSC, Kazakhstan's only producer of nitrogen fertilizers, has been shipped to Azerbaijan as part of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The mineral fertilizers will first be delivered from Kazakhstan's Aktau port to Azerbaijan's Hovsan port, and from there to Georgia's Batumi port, and then transported to European and world markets.

The vessel named Turkustan left Kazakhstan with 3 tons of product. By the end of this year, it is planned to send at least 16 such shipments.

Recall, that the Middle Corridor was established in February 2014 with the participation of relevant structures of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Georgia. Later, Ukraine, Romania and Poland joined the project. Currently, the route starts from the China-Kazakhstan border and extends to Europe, passing through the territory of Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan and Georgia. A single tariff has been established along the entire route, and the Single Window principle is applied.

In 2023, 2 mln 750 k tons of cargo will be transported along the Middle Corridor, which is 64% more than in 2022.

---

