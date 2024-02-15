Last year, revenues of hotels in Azerbaijan reaches half billion manats

15 February 2024 15:05 (UTC+04:00)

In 2023, hotels and hotel-type facilities in Azerbaijan earned AZN488.8m ($287.5m), Azernews reports, citing the report of the State Statistics Committee.

This is AZN133.5m ($78,5m) or 37.6% more than in 2022. In 2022, the income of hotels was AZN355.3m ($209m).

The city with the most revenue for hotels was Baku - AZN314.1m ($184.8m).

The hotels of Gabala city, which are the main tourism potential regions of the country, earned AZN34.7m ($20,4m), and the hotels of Gusar city earned AZN25.3m ($14.9m).

In the Guba district, this indicator was AZN22.4m ($13.2m).

The facilities in Shusha city ranked in the top ten according to the amount of their income with an indicator of AZN5m ($2.9m).

Zardab district was the district with the least revenue for hotels.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz