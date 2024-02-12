Azernews.Az

Monday February 12 2024

Azerbaijan invests $3.8bn in Garabagh & Eastern Zangezur

12 February 2024 17:11 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan invests $3.8bn in Garabagh & Eastern Zangezur
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

In 2023, a total of AZN6.4bn ($3.8bn) were invested in the development of the Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur economic regions of Azerbaijan, which is 55.7% more than the indicator of 2022, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more