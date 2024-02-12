Azerbaijan invests $3.8bn in Garabagh & Eastern Zangezur
In 2023, a total of AZN6.4bn ($3.8bn) were invested in the development of the Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur economic regions of Azerbaijan, which is 55.7% more than the indicator of 2022, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%