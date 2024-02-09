CBA discusses role of capital market in financial system in Azerbaijan

9 February 2024 11:55 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) discussed increasing the role of the capital market in the financial system, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the Governor of CBA Taleh Kazimov on his official X account.

The post reads that the bank had a meeting with the heads of the CBA, the National Depository Center, Baku Stock Exchange and investment companies at the Central Bank.

The meeting presented macroeconomic trends, monetary conditions, inflation, foreign exchange market situation, as well as economic activity.

"Also, we exchanged views on the results of capital markets in the country over the past year, increasing their role in the financial system, and issues arising from the development strategy of the financial sector," the post concluded.

Mərkəzi Bankda (@Merkezi_Bank_AZ) Milli Depozit Mərkəzi, Bakı Fond Birjası və #investisiya şirkətlərinin rəhbərləri ilə növbəti görüşümüz oldu.



Görüş zamanı ölkədaxili #makroiqtisadi meyillər və monetar şərait, #inflyasiya, #valyuta bazarında vəziyyət, habelə iqtisadi aktivliyə… pic.twitter.com/KHtzTWds4H — Taleh Kazimov (@TalehKazimov_T) February 9, 2024

---

