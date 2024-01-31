Baku Stock Exchange JSC to cooperate with ADA University [PHOTOS]

31 January 2024 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

A Memorandum of Understanding on the principles of cooperation between ADA University and Baku Stock Exchange CJSC (BSE) was signed, Azernews reports.

The document was signed by Fariz Ismayilzadeh, the vice-rector of ADA University, as well as the director of the Institute of Development and Diplomacy, and Ruslan Khalilov, the chairman of the Board of Baku Stock Exchange.

The memorandum envisages close cooperation and unification of efforts on education and career development of ADA University students. According to the agreement, Baku Stock Exchange will organize knowledge exchange sessions, production and voluntary internship programs for students in various directions.

Fariz Ismayilzadeh noted that with this cooperation, we create conditions for our students to see the real work environment and get valuable ideas and experiences from professionals. We also introduce our students to learning methods that go beyond textbooks, preparing them for success in ever-changing and evolving fields.

Ruslan Khalilov, Chairman of the Board of the Baku Stock Exchange, said that the Memorandum also provides for the company's support for the projects proposed by the educational institution, and for the company's employees to participate in such events as guest speakers.

