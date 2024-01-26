Azernews.Az

Friday January 26 2024

CBA approves 2024-2026 financial sector development strategy

26 January 2024 14:00 (UTC+04:00)
CBA approves 2024-2026 financial sector development strategy
Nigar Hasanova
Nigar Hasanova
Read more

The 2024-2026 Financial Sector Development Strategy was approved by the Board of Directors of the Central Bank.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more