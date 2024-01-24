24 January 2024 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova

International cooperation in the direction of Silk Road tourism can be expanded within the framework of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO), Azernews reports, citing the State Tourism Agency.

According to information, within the framework of the 34th session of the OIC Regional Planning Council, a meeting of the Tourism Committee organised under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan was held in Tehran, the capital of Iran. Azerbaijan was represented at the event by Jalil Malikov, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Agency and head of the International Relations Department.

At the meeting, based on the organization's work plan for the events planned for 2024, the creation of the Tourism Consultative Committee for the countries of the OIC region, general criteria for the sustainability of accommodation establishments operating in the OIC region prepared by the working group on tourism standardization, and Silk Road tourism among the member states were discussed. The creation of a working group was discussed to expand cooperation.

At the event, with the cooperation of OIC and UNESCO, a thorough discussion was held regarding the organisation of relevant measures for the protection of ancient Silk Road monuments and cultural heritage, as well as the appointment of a new project—Tourism Ambassadors of OIC—to carry out a wider promotion of the existing tourism potential of the member states within the framework of the organisation.

