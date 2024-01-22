SOFAZ increases its investments in largest technology companies
The State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAF) makes investment decisions on various financial assets, taking into account regions, sectors, currencies, and other factors, based on the most advanced international practices in the strategic allocation of funds, Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%