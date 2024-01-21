Azerbaijan announces cost of paid services to population

21 January 2024 10:26 (UTC+04:00)

In 2023, the value of paid services provided to the population in Azerbaijan increased by 14% compared to 2022 and amounted to 11 bn 411.6 mln AZN.

Azernews reports that the State Statistics Committee has released information about this.

It is reported that 8 bn 652.1mln AZN of it belonged to legal entities, which made up 75.8% of the total value of services.

During the reporting period, 2 bn 559.6 mln AZN of the cost of paid services were allocated to the state sector, and 8 bn 852 mln manats to the non-state sector.

During the year, each resident of the country used various paid services worth an average of 1,124 AZN or more than 205 AZN compared to 1 year ago.

---

