Central Bank of Azerbaijan publishes currency rates

9 January 2024 09:36 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan has published currency exchange rates for January 9, Azernews reports.

According to the official exchange rate bulletin of the Central Bank for today, the official rate of the US dollar is AZN 1.7000.

The euro exchange rate against the manat is 1.8625 manat. 1 Turkish Lira cost 0.0568 manat, 1 Russian Ruble-0.0186 manat, 100 Iranian rials-0.0040 manat, 1 Georgian Lira-0.6332 manat.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz