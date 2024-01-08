CBA discloses fresh currency for January 8
The official exchange rate of the US dollar and euro against the Azerbaijani manat for 8 January 2024 was 1.7 and 1.8587 manats respectively, Azernews reports concerning the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The exchange rate of manat to other world currencies on Monday, according to the CBA:
USD 1
USD
1.7
1 euro
EUR
1.8587
1 Australian dollar
AUD
1.1386
1 Argentine peso
ARS
0.0021
1 Belarusian rouble
BYN
0.5147
1 Brazilian real
BRL
0.3487
1 UAE dirham
AED
0.4629
1 South African rand
ZAR
0.0907
100 South Korean won
KRW
0.1291
1 Czech crown
CZK
0.0755
100 Chilean peso
CLP
0.191
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
0.2375
1 Danish krone
DKK
0.2492
1 Georgian lari
LARI
0.6334
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
0.2177
1 Indian rupee
INR
0.0205
1 British pound
GBP
2.1593
100 Indonesian rupiah
IDR
0.011
100 Iranian rials
IRR
0.004
1 Swedish krona
SEK
0.1653
1 Swiss franc
CHF
1.9957
1 Israeli shekel
ILS
0.462
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
1.2711
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
5.5295
1 Kazakh tenge
KZT
0.0037
1 Kyrgyz som
KGS
0.0191
100 Lebanese pound
LBP
0.0113
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
0.3655
1 Mexican peso
MXN
0.1006
1 Moldovan leu
MDL
0.0972
1 Egyptian pound
EGP
0.0552
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
0.1645
100 Uzbek soum
UZBEK SUM
0.0138
1 Polish zloty
PLN
0.4271
1 Russian rouble
RUB
0.0186
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
1.2772
1 Saudi Rial
SAR
0.4533
1 SDR (IMF Special Drawing Rights)
XDR
2.2687
1 Turkish lira
TRY
0.0571
1 Taiwan dollar
TWD
0.0549
1 Tajik Somoni
SOMONI
0.1552
1 New Turkmen Manat
TMT
0.4857
1 Ukrainian hryvnia
UAH
0.0446
100 Japanese yen
JPY
1.1767
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
1.0599
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz