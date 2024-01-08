CBA discloses fresh currency for January 8

8 January 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The official exchange rate of the US dollar and euro against the Azerbaijani manat for 8 January 2024 was 1.7 and 1.8587 manats respectively, Azernews reports concerning the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The exchange rate of manat to other world currencies on Monday, according to the CBA:

USD 1

USD

1.7

1 euro

EUR

1.8587

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1.1386

1 Argentine peso

ARS

0.0021

1 Belarusian rouble

BYN

0.5147

1 Brazilian real

BRL

0.3487

1 UAE dirham

AED

0.4629

1 South African rand

ZAR

0.0907

100 South Korean won

KRW

0.1291

1 Czech crown

CZK

0.0755

100 Chilean peso

CLP

0.191

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

0.2375

1 Danish krone

DKK

0.2492

1 Georgian lari

LARI

0.6334

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

0.2177

1 Indian rupee

INR

0.0205

1 British pound

GBP

2.1593

100 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

0.011

100 Iranian rials

IRR

0.004

1 Swedish krona

SEK

0.1653

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1.9957

1 Israeli shekel

ILS

0.462

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1.2711

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5.5295

1 Kazakh tenge

KZT

0.0037

1 Kyrgyz som

KGS

0.0191

100 Lebanese pound

LBP

0.0113

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

0.3655

1 Mexican peso

MXN

0.1006

1 Moldovan leu

MDL

0.0972

1 Egyptian pound

EGP

0.0552

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

0.1645

100 Uzbek soum

UZBEK SUM

0.0138

1 Polish zloty

PLN

0.4271

1 Russian rouble

RUB

0.0186

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1.2772

1 Saudi Rial

SAR

0.4533

1 SDR (IMF Special Drawing Rights)

XDR

2.2687

1 Turkish lira

TRY

0.0571

1 Taiwan dollar

TWD

0.0549

1 Tajik Somoni

SOMONI

0.1552

1 New Turkmen Manat

TMT

0.4857

1 Ukrainian hryvnia

UAH

0.0446

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1.1767

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

1.0599

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz