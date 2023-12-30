Heydar Aliyev International Airport sums up 2023 results

30 December 2023 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku Airport successfully completes 2023 with important achievements in the field of innovation, infrastructure improvement and expansion of the route network. According to information as of December 30, 2023, the number of passengers served by the airport reached a record high of more than 5.7 million people, Azernews reports, citing Local Media Outlets.

Awards: Heydar Aliyev International Airport won the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2023 in the categories “Best Regional Airport in Central Asia/CIS” and for the second time in a row “Best Airport Staff in Central Asia and CIS”.

Expansion of the route network: Passengers were offered new and unique destinations, including renewed partnerships with airlines such as China Southern, AirBaltic, Flyadeal, Air Cairo and Iraqi Airways, as well as increased frequencies with WizzAir, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi and LOT. WizzAir Malta, IndiGo, Georgian Wings and Aegean Airlines have been added to the list of airlines flying to Baku Airport. Thus, from the airport you can travel to 68 cities around the world via 38 airlines.

Improving the passenger experience: In 2023, a number of innovations were presented to passengers in order to improve the quality and efficiency of service and create a modern, comfortable infrastructure at Baku Airport. Thus, visitors can now benefit from an innovative service that allows vehicles to enter and exit quickly and has multiple payment options for parking. To ensure a comfortable and flexible process of disembarking/meeting passengers, special “drop off”/“pick up” lanes are provided. In addition, public transport “Airport Express” on the route Heydar Aliyev International Airport runs at intervals of 30 minutes until 01:00.

Among other things, the Travel Document Authorization System (TDAS) has been introduced, which simplifies and speeds up the pre-flight clearance process, reduces queues at the airport and enhances security.

It should be noted that Baku Airport continues to strengthen its reputation as the leading aviation hub in the region, offering passengers a high level of service and comfort.

