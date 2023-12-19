Azerbaijan allocates funds for road repairs in Zabrat, Sabunchu, Ramana settlements - decree

19 December 2023 13:53 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on measures on capital repair of roads in the territory of Sabunchu district of Baku.

For the purpose of capital repair of roads in Zabrat, Sabunchu and Ramana settlements of Sabunchu district of Baku from the amount specified in subparagraph 1.31.25 of "Distribution of funds provided in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023 for state capital investments (investment expenditures)" approved by the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 3720 dated January 23, 2023, the State Roads Agency of Azerbaijan has been allocated 450,000 manat ($264,705).

In accordance with the decree, the Ministry of Finance is instructed to ensure financing in the amount specified in Part 1 of this decree, and the Cabinet of Ministers is instructed to solve issues arising from the decree.

---

