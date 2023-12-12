Demand for beverages and tobacco products increased
In January-November 2023, food, beverages, and tobacco products worth AZN 51.3 billion and non-food products worth AZN 22.6 billion were sold to consumers in the retail trade network, Azernews reports, citing State Statistics Committee.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%