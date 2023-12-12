Azernews.Az

Demand for beverages and tobacco products increased

12 December 2023 18:14 (UTC+04:00)
Abbas Ganbay
In January-November 2023, food, beverages, and tobacco products worth AZN 51.3 billion and non-food products worth AZN 22.6 billion were sold to consumers in the retail trade network, Azernews reports, citing State Statistics Committee.

