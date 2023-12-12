Deadline for commissioning largest power plant in Caucasus announce

12 December 2023 17:44 (UTC+04:00)

The largest power plant in the Caucasus, which is being built in Mingachevir on the territory of Azerbaijan TPP, will be put into operation in the first half of 2025, Chairman of Azerenerji Baba Rzayev told journalists, Azernews reports.

The chairman noted that the construction of the new station is being carried out in accordance with the schedule.

Also, Rzayev said that work is underway to launch renewable energy sources in the territories liberated from occupation.

"Work will start in Jabrail to launch a solar power plant with a capacity of 240 megawatts," the Chairman added.

To recall, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is helping to build a wind power plant in Azerbaijan. This will be the first of its kind in the country and the largest in the Caucasus region. The EBRD has arranged a loan of US$ 197.1 million (€186.9 million) to ACWA Power Azerbaijan Renewable Energy, the company that will build the plant. Once it is built, the plant will generate up to 893 gigawatt hours (GWh) of clean electricity each year, which will reduce carbon emissions by more than 400,000 tonnes annually. The EBRD is also helping Azerbaijan to meet its goal of using renewable energy sources for 30% of its energy needs by 2030.

