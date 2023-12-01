Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan to cooperate in field of space

1 December 2023 17:33 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have discussed the development of cooperation in the space sphere. Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, wrote about it on the X social network, Azernews reports.

"We met with Sherzod Shermatov, Minister for Development of Information Technologies and Communications of Uzbekistan, who is on a visit to our country. During the meeting, we discussed the development of cooperation between the two countries in the field of digital development, cyber security and the space sphere," the minister wrote.

Ölkəmizdə səfərdə olan Özbəkistanın informasiya texnologiyaları və kommunikasiyaların inkişafı naziri Şerzod Şermatovla görüşdük. İki ölkə arasında rəqəmsal inkişaf, o cümlədən kibertəhlükəsizlik və kosmik sahələrdə əməkdaşlığın inkişafını müzakirə etdik. pic.twitter.com/7VpPAL5RKK — Rashad Nabiyev (@RashadNNabiyev) December 1, 2023

