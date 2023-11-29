Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan actively cooperate within ECO, expert says

29 November 2023 16:25 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan within the framework of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) contributes to the deepening and development of relations between the two countries.

This was stated by the economist and independent researcher, Ulugbek Kamaletdinov, Azernews reports.

"In general, the relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan within the framework of the ECO can be assessed as promising, given the more than half a billion consumer markets of the organization's countries. There is potential for the development of cooperation in various fields, such as transport, energy, agriculture, and tourism," he said.

According to Kamaletdinov, the last ECO summit, which was held in early November, became a key event for improving the organization's activities and identifying prospects for further development of transport, communication, and humanitarian cooperation among the participating countries.

"The Economic Cooperation Organisation, in my opinion, is a fairly effective platform for consultations and cooperation between the countries of Central and South Asia. The participation of Turkey and Azerbaijan in it significantly expands the organization's transport and infrastructure capabilities," the economist stressed.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz