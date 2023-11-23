Azernews.Az

Thursday November 23 2023

Baku SMB House releases statistics of appeals for January–October 2023

23 November 2023 15:08 (UTC+04:00)
Baku SMB House releases statistics of appeals for January–October 2023
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

The Small and Medium-Sized Business Development Agency reported that in January–October of this year, entrepreneurs applied to the Baku SMB House for the services of the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA), subordinate to the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more